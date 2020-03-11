This film (39 min) presents the dramatic Suffrage campaign that won the women of California the right to vote nine (9) years before the Federal Amendment. There will be a discussion following the film. This event is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Sonoma County.
The event takes place at the Windsor Regional Library at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy. 2 to 3:30 p.m.
