Brand new year for Windsor Lions
After a busy summer pouring beer and wine Thursday nights at Windsor’s Summer Nights on the Green, the Windsor Lions Club will hold its first meeting of the new year Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Windsor Community Center.
As a member of the world’s largest service organization, Lions Clubs International, whose motto is “We Serve,” the Windsor Lions support a variety of activities that serve its community from youth through seniors.
We would love to give you an opportunity to learn more about our club. If you are interested, please join us for our first dinner meeting of the year - Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Windsor Community Center.
Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m.
If interested, please respond by calling the Windsor Lions Club at 707-838-4531 or emailing me at lucillehynes@att.net.
-Submitted by Lucille Hynes, President
