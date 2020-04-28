Windsor Unified School District Food Services has fed over 400 families this week and served  8,777 meals in just one week, but they are still smiling. The team is responsible for making sure the kids who rely on the school system for food security are still taken care of. “My staff are killin' it (six feet apart, of course) with lots of support from other departments,” said Director of Food and Nutrition Services Anne Norris in an email.

