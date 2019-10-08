Complimentary live music brings the return of the Brian Campbell Jazz Duo on Oct. 11 at Hudson Street Wineries.
The group brings jazz styles blending sax/clarinet/guitar/piano & vocals. Happy Hour starts at 5 p.m. Music from 6 to 9 p.m.
Wine by the glass or bottle and light nibbles.
Free.
When and where: Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. 428 Hudson Street.
