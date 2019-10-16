Lend a helping hand on the third Saturday of each month - these Community Volunteer Days are a fun and healthy way for the entire family to learn new skills in organic gardening and land stewardship.
Bring a hat, sturdy shoes and water bottle.
Snacks and work gloves provided. For more information, email Community Soil Foundation atinfo@communitysoil.org or visit their website at communitysoil.org.
Garden is located at 4655 Lavell Road, Santa Rosa. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.