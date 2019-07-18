Spend some time volunteering at the Larkfield Community Garden and Learning Center on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Families can learn about gardening, native plants and land stewardship at this free event.
For more information email the Community Soil Foundation at info@communitysoil.org.
The garden is located at 4655 Lavell Road, Santa Rosa.
