Assemble and decorate Snoopy’s doghouse out of gingerbread, complete with a marshmallow Snoopy on top. 1 to 4 p.m. at the Charles M. Schulz Museum.
For grades 1 to 6. $32, $25 for members.
Register by visiting the museum at 2301 Hardies Lane or by going on their website.
