2020 Girl Scout Cookie season has launched, and Girl Scouts across Sonoma County will become entrepreneurs as they earn money to power their own leadership opportunities and adventures. This cookie season Girl Scouts will not only have the expected favorite cookies, they will be selling a new lemon cookie as well.
Girl Scouts from service unit 107 which includes Windsor, Larkfield, Healdsburg, and up to Cloverdale will be out selling cookies in their communities from Feb. 10 until March 15. You’ll see them in their vests or sashes, in groups or with a parent, pulling wagons or carrying bags full of Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, Samoas, S'mores and the new lemon cookie called Lemon Ups.
The new Girl Scout cookie is Lemon Ups, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator” are among the eight phrases that bring the experience of girl scouting to life. The variety replaces the Savannah Smiles cookie which was previously available in this region. These cookies are limited in production and availability.
Girl Scouts will be in front of the following Windsor locations most daytime weekend hours: Exchange Bank, Oliver’s Market, Safeway, Garrett Ace Hardware and Walmart.
They will also be in front of the following Healdsburg locations most weekend hours: Big John’s Market, Exchange Bank, Garrett Ace Hardware and Safeway.
Santa Rosa locations include Molsberry Market and the Santa Rosa Plaza.
The money earned from cookie sales goes to local troops and their council. The girls determine what to do with their troop money. They can apply it towards earning awards, attending camps, going on troop trips or using it to fund community service projects. Council money also stays local and helps run local camps and other programs to benefit the girls.
For help finding a cookie booth near you, please visit www.ILoveCookies.org
-Submitted by Jennifer Wall, Girl Scout service unit 107
