According to the Girl Scout Law, Girl Scouts must “Make the World a Better Place.” On Oct. 20th, eight Windsor Girl Scout Cadettes from Troop 11302 hosted over sixty younger Girl Scouts for a Halloween Birthday Party Badge Event. These younger girls spent two hours, rotating through six stations, earning all of the badge requirements to earn their Girl Scout Way badge for Junior and Brownie Girl Scouts. The youngest Scouts, the Daisies, earned their ‘V’ petals.
The founder of Girl Scouts, Juliette Gordon Low, was born on Halloween, therefore Girl Scouts from all over the world enjoy celebrating both her birthday and Halloween together. During the Halloween Birthday Party Badge Event, every Girl Scout decorated a birthday bag and filled it with candles, bubbles, balloons, cake mix, frosting and a personalized birthday card. These bags will be delivered to The Living Room in Santa Rosa, the only day center in Sonoma County specifically serving homeless and at-risk women and their children.
The Living Room has been serving the Sonoma County community for over 24 years. They strive to fill a special need, in conjunction with other community agencies, by providing participants with a place to be during the day. They provide hot meals, counseling, a computer center, a mailing address, phone access and community referrals to help with housing, health care and employment. Girl Scout Troop 11302 is happy to provide seventy birthday bags to these women and their children, so that they can experience a bit of joy during a difficult time.
Girl Scout Troop 11302 is a Windsor based troop comprised of 11 girls, all at the CSA (Cadette, Senior, Ambassador) levels. The girls who belong to this troop attend various schools and come from Santa Rosa, Windsor and Healdsburg. These girls are very active within the community and recently created the Windsor #KindnessRocks Garden, cleared invasive plants at the Pepperwood Grove Preserve, donated sleeping bags and ‘care kits’ to the Blue Bag Program to help foster children who just entered into the foster care system, and installed and continue to maintain the Windsor Bee Habitat and Hummingbird Garden.
-Submitted by Jennifer Wall
