Due to COVID-19, Nor Cal Girl Scouts have been participating in “Girl Scouts at Home.” This program has been a series of Zoom meetings, viewed by scouts all over the country. These Zooms ranged from covering badge requirements to broadening girls’ awareness on important topics, not only earning badges and awards, but also seeking out female leaders who can share their knowledge and expertise via Zoom.
The most popular Zoom session to date was one held a week ago on the topic of the holiday and festival called Dia De Los Muertos. Windsor Dia De Los Muertos Director, and local resident Angelica Núñez, was the featured speaker for this event. Hundreds of girls tuned in to learn about the history of the holiday, common traditions and foods enjoyed. Núñez went into great detail about her passion — sugar skulls — what they are and how to make them. Over a thousand Girl Scouts from around the US received a copy of the educational session after the event.
Because 2020 has been a challenging year due to COVID-19, much of the Windsor Dia de Los Muertos normal fundraising efforts were not possible; this caused a financial hardship for the organization. In order to help the Windsor Dia de Los Muertos organization and help maintain the traditions in the Windsor community, a check in honor of Girl Scout Troop 11302 was delivered to the organization. The goal was to help with the expenses related to preserving the traditions celebrated in the Windsor Town Green.
For those who are wondering how they can help the Windsor Dia de Los Muertos organization this year, please visit their go fund me page: https://gf.me/u/yzrcpd Any amount will help and will cover the costs of the sugar skull kits distributed to the community, COVID-19 signage, altar displays and other decorations currently displayed for this important holiday. Everyone is invited to mask up and personally visit the Windsor Town Green to see the offrenda altars and other Dia de Los Muertos decorations or you can see pictures posted on the Windsor Dia de Los Muertos Facebook page.
For more information about Windsor Dia de Los Muertos, visit the website: https://www.windsormuertos.com/. For more information about Girl Scout Troop 11302 please contact Jennifer Wall: jenwall68@gmail.com.
