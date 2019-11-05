Due to Kincade Fire evacuations, many in the town were not able to enjoy their normal Halloween activities, so on Nov. 9 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. locals are encouraged to participate in a “do-over.”
If you are passing out candy, please leave a porch light on. Stay tuned for additional information regarding “trunk or treat” offerings or other participation.
