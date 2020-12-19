In the pandemic year, many activities have had to change, and the Windsor Community Food & Toy Drive is no different. After gathering donations for the last month, the event took place on Dec. 19, with a drive-thru giveaway of toys, food and holiday cheer, through a collaboration of Windsor Kiwanis, the Rotary Club of Windsor and Santa Tim. Families drove through Windsor Middle School picking up their goodies and exchanging holiday wishes with a masked Santa.

