Learn how to choose, cook and eat more plants with Jill Nussinow, registered dietitian and cookbook author at this free event on Dec. 28 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Space is limited so register for the event by visiting the Windsor Library website or the library front desk. 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
When and where: Dec. 28 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the library.
