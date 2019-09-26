Hiking enthusiasts can enjoy a four or five-mile hike at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Hike leaders will enliven the event with seasonal jokes and puns.
The event is free but parking is $7.
When and where: Sept. 29. Meet at the park trailhead at 5750 Faught Road in Windsor.
