The Healdsburg Farmers Market will have a holiday arts and crafts market on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The market will feature local artisans and goods such as hand crafted jewelry, ceramics, fiber arts, wood work and more.
When and where: Nov. 30 8:30 a.m. to noon. Market takes place at North and Vine Street in the West Plaza parking lot.
