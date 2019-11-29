The Windsor Garden Club is holding a Holiday Wreath Making Workshop on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Windsor Senior Center, 9231 Foxwood Dr. Floral designer Mary Robledo will lead the hands-on workshop. RSVPs are required and will be followed up with an email outlining materials to bring. To RSVP, email cfenton1957@gmail.com.
