Celebrate the holidays with Sonoma County farmers, who will open their barn doors through Jan. 1.
Shop farm stands for ingredients for holiday meals, make gifts and crafts at DIY workshops, greet farm animals and more.
Admission is free, but guests must RSVP to receive an interactive online map of participating destinations with all of the details.
For more information and a list of participating farms, visit: https://www.sonomacounty.com/sonoma-events/holidays-along-farm-trails.
