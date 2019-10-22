The Laguna de Santa Rosa Foundation is hosting a talk on spooky night animals: bats, owls and spiders.
The event includes a short walk to the hop barn to look for owls, bats and examine different spiders.
There will also be a Halloween themed crafting session.
$20 for one parent with up to two kids, or $35 for families of four.
Pre-registration required online at http://www.lagunafoundation.org/.
6 to 8:30 p.m. at 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
