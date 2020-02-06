Alliance Medical Center will host a reading and activity session at the Windsor Regional Library on Feb. 7 for kids ages 5 and up.
This program is part of the center’s “My body is healthy” program and teaches kids about body systems such as the heart.
4 to 5 p.m. at the library, 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100. Free.
