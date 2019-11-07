Fall favorite—The Windsor Certified Farmers Market Pumpkin Jamboree—delayed by the Kincade Fire—took place on Nov. 3. Attendees could make scarecrows, decorate pumpkins, play in a corn pit and pose for photos at the harvest-themed photo booth. They could also make thank you cards and banners for first responders, many of which were in view at the town green events taking place in conjunction with the farmers market. The Windsor Garden Club had its pumpkin succulents for sale as part of an annual fundraiser. The market had its usual yummy fare, and the 4th Street Jazz Band kept the crowds entertained. Photos Heather Bailey
