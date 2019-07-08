Windsor Golf Club will host the next round of the North Bay Junior Golf League.
Junior golfers will show their skills and compete as teams and individuals. Start time will be 1 p.m. for the team event and 4:15 p.m. for the individual play.
The snack bar at the Pro Shop and Charlie’s will be open during the event.
The scoreboard will be located by the upper putting green. Scores will be posted at 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. when the juniors finish.
