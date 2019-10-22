Learn health and wellness through interactive exercises as a part of the junior ranger classes for kids on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and bring a snack.
When and where: Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. The activity will take place at Spring Lake Regional Park at 5585 Newanga Ave., Santa Rosa.
