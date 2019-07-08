Learn how to draw your own comic books with symbols, pictures and words at an introductory workshop for teens at the Windsor Regional Library on Friday, July 12. The free class runs from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Space is limited so sign up online or at the front desk.
When and where: The Windsor Library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
