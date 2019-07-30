The Windsor Regional Library is hosting a Lego club for kids on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 2 to 3 p.m. Lego bricks will be provided and kids can make their own creation with the new theme of the month or use their own imagination.
The event is free and is suitable for kids ages 5 and up.
When and where: Aug. 3. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy. Bldg. 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.