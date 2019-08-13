Learn the ins and outs of handmade pasta. This is a 101 class, the basics of technique and shapes. This hands on cooking class is a collaboration with Miracle Plum, Ali & Alix, Mountain Tides Wine and Miyoko’s Creamery Vegan Cheese
Not only will you dive into making pasta dough and shapes, but you'll get to do so while enjoying a selection of antipasti.
Tickets start at $75 and may be purchased on the eventbrite website.
When and where: Aug. 18. Event location is at 208 Davis St., Santa Rosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.