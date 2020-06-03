Beginning Monday, June 1, five Sonoma County Library locations will offer six-day-a-week curbside pickup for books, DVDs, CDs and other library materials.
“We are thrilled to be able to circulate library materials again,” said Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond. “Our patrons have waited patiently for more than two months, and we know they’re eager to pick up their holds and borrow more materials from their libraries.”
Last week, the library received confirmation from Sonoma County Health Officer, Dr. Sundari Mase that curbside pickup is now allowed, and the library will offer a “contactless” pickup system that protects library staff and the public. Library patrons will be required to observe social distancing and facial covering guidelines while picking up library materials.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday, curbside pickup will be available at five library branches, in Windsor, Guerneville, Sonoma, Rohnert Park and at the Central Library in downtown Santa Rosa. In the coming weeks, eight more library branches will offer curbside service.
State and county guidelines do not allow libraries to open to the public, so curbside pickup will take place outside each library, with patrons able to request items from that library branch, such as books, DVDs, CDs and more, online or by telephone. Due to high demand, WiFi hotspots and laptop ChromeKits are not currently available.
Curbside pickup will not include curbside returns, because the data on how long we should quarantine returned materials is still unclear, so returns and book donations will not be accepted at this time.
“All your due dates have been extended,” said Hammond, who acknowledged that many people sheltering at home are “cleaning and gleaning” and are eager to donate books to the Friends of the Library book sales.
“Please be patient a bit longer,” she said.
To request a book or other library item for curbside pickup, visit sonomalibrary.org/curbside to fill out a request form that will be sent to one of our five pickup locations. Or, call the library branch where you would like to use the curbside service. While curbside service allows the library to resume lending physical materials, 24/7 online resources are always available at sonomalibrary.org.
-Submitted by Aleta Dimas, Branch Manager, Windsor Library
