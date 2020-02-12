Famous brew—On Feb. 7 Pliny the Younger debuted for 2020 at the Russian River Brewery in Windsor. The famous IPA brings beer lovers from around the world for a taste of the limited edition brew. This year, it’s 16th, for the first time Pliny lovers can take away a taste of the hop-tastic brew. Two, 510-ml bottles can be purchased in person, either table-side or at the bar. They cannot be purchased in the gift shop or through wholesalers. The lines for this year’s release stretched around the building and out onto Conde Lane. Pliny the Younger will be available until Feb. 20. Photos Heather Bailey   

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.