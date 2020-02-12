Famous brew—On Feb. 7 Pliny the Younger debuted for 2020 at the Russian River Brewery in Windsor. The famous IPA brings beer lovers from around the world for a taste of the limited edition brew. This year, it’s 16th, for the first time Pliny lovers can take away a taste of the hop-tastic brew. Two, 510-ml bottles can be purchased in person, either table-side or at the bar. They cannot be purchased in the gift shop or through wholesalers. The lines for this year’s release stretched around the building and out onto Conde Lane. Pliny the Younger will be available until Feb. 20. Photos Heather Bailey
