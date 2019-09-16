The Lions Club of District 4-C2 is hosting a benefit Autumn Fest dinner Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.
Dinner includes clam chowder, prawns, tri-tip, potatoes, vegetables, coffee and dessert.
There will also be a no-host bar and raffle.
Dinner tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Pre-event ticket deadline is Oct. 1.
For information or tickets call 707-843-6455 or email beverleeblock@rocketmail.com.
