Encaustic Art—Windsor artist Drew Jackson had a show opening at Sebastopol Center for the Arts on Feb. 22. Jackson makes encaustic arts pieces, that is, “paint with a wax medium specifically to photograph. The subject can be a dry, cool encaustic piece but more often than not, the piece is molten on the hot plate when I photograph it. I also use much more than wax in my creations,” according to a statement. The show is called “Fluidity: The Art of Molten Material,” and it will run until March 29. Jackson has been working with the encaustic medium, since 2019. Jackson posed with “Organic Expression” at his opening reception. Photo Laura Hagar Rush

