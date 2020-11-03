Sponsored post — On Thursday, December 3, 2020 Food For Thought hosts its 19thannual fundraising event inviting Sonoma County residents to “Dine In” by ordering takeout from local restaurants and to make a donation to Food For Thought, a nonprofit organization that provides healing food and nutrition to more than 1,400 people living with HIV, COVID-19 and other serious illnesses in Sonoma County.
With the current health risks posed by COVID-19, Food For Thought is turning the tables on its annual Dining Out For Life event to support local restaurant partners who have faced incredible challenges due to the pandemic.
“Over the last 19 years, local restaurants have helped us raise more than $2 million to feed our clients. Traditionally, they have generously donated a percentage of the day’s sales to support our work. But this year we are not asking our restaurant partners to donate,” said Ron Karp, executive director for Food For Thought. "This year we hope to drive business to struggling local restaurants and encourage our community to order takeout and to make a donation to Food For Thought.”
A wide range of restaurants throughout Sonoma County are participating in Dining Out For Life. Diners can enjoy a variety of takeout options from participating restaurants located in Bodega Bay, Cloverdale, Cotati, Forestville, Geyserville, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Kenwood, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma and Windsor. For a complete list of participating restaurants visit: FFTfoodbank.org/difl. Ron Rubin Winery is the presenting sponsor of this year’s Dining Out For Life Sonoma County.
About Food For Thought
Food For Thoughtis a nonprofit organization that provides healing nutrition to more than 1,400 Sonoma County residents living with a range of serious illnesses, and who are at risk of malnutrition. Comprehensive services include healthy groceries (enough for 21 meals per week), prepared meals, vitamins, supplements and nutrition counseling. We believe that food is medicine: our services increase the health of clients, reduce food insecurity, decrease costs to the health care system and improve the lives of hundreds of individuals in need. In addition to our direct service work, we leverage our impact through our collaborative partnerships, research and policy advocacy. Food For Thought is a member of the California Food Is Medicine Coalition (CalFIMC), an association of community-based nonprofit organizations that provide healthy meals and support to individuals facing serious illness, including many clients who do not qualify for other free and low-cost meal services.
About Dining Out For Life
Dining Out For Life is an annual dining fundraising event raising money for community-based organizations serving people living with HIV. It is an international event held in more than 50 cities in the U.S. and Canada.
