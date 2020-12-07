Sponsored post — As we all know, this has been a difficult year for all businesses and households due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Big O Tires Healdsburg is no exception.
Although there have been challenges, Big O Tires has also made some big changes in the front office over the summer that we are excited to announce!
Mark Denton, owner and operator, was fortunate to be able to hire back Ericka Wagner in the front office as the new store manager, as well as hiring his long time high school friend of 45 years, Jeff Wandel (pictured with Mark).
Jeff and Mark have both been with the Big O Tire franchise for over 40 years.
It all began in the late 70s when Mark and Jeff worked together at a Big O Tires in Pleasant Hill. Jeff went on to open the Big O Tires Sonoma in 1985 and purchase Big O Tires Santa Rosa on 4th Street in 1991, while Mark opened Big O Tires Healdsburg in 1987.
A few years ago, Jeff decided to sell his franchise in Santa Rosa so he could spend more time with his wife, kids, and a couple of grandchildren.
But Jeff’s passion for helping people and working with the public cannot be denied. So it seemed like a perfect time for Mark and Jeff to get back together.
Once you meet both Erika and Jeff, you will see that their energy and passion for helping people is undeniable.
Please take a moment to stop in and say “Hi” to Ericka and Jeff if you haven’t done so already.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.