The 16th annual Scarecrow Days at the Town Green is up and running, with lots of fun scarecrow viewing. This longstanding Windsor tradition has gone forward despite the current pandemic, with precautions in place to keep things safe for participants. Over 30 fun scarecrows dot the green and they are guaranteed to put a smile both on your face as well as your kids. This years’ event is appropriately called "Scarecrow Mask-urade.” This event is sponsored by the Windsor Education (WE) Foundation, Sonoma County Office of Education, Town of Windsor, County of Sonoma, Windsor Unified School District and C*Star. The scarecrows will be in residence on the Green through Oct. 31.
-Submitted by George Horwedel
