Magical Moonshine Theater presents a story of a little elephant who discovers the importance of playing together and appreciating others.
This funny and tender show includes live music on the ukulele and singing with children learning the songs and hand plays to join in, as well as helping the animals figure out how to solve their problems.
10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at the Windsor Regional Library.
When and where: Aug. 15 at the library located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
