The Manhattan Short is not a touring festival, rather it is an on the spot celebration that occurs simultaneously around the same time across the world.
The festival focuses on short films and the Windsor Regional Library will be hosting a screening of the festival on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m.
When and where: Sept. 28. The event is free and is open to all ages. The library is located at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
