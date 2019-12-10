Grammy-winning composer and fiddler Mark O’Connor has created several arrangements of Christmas classics in both the instrumental and vocal bluegrass style.
The touring musicians with Mark O’Connor include his wife Maggie O’Connor, son Forrest O’Connor, and daughter-in-law Kate Lee O’Connor of the newly Grammy-winning Mark O’Connor Band.
7:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road.
Tickets are $25 to $39.
