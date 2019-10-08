Get math help at the library from 4 to 5 p.m. at this free drop-in session.
All grade levels are welcome.
Event takes place at the Windsor Library at 9291 Old Redwood Hwy., Bldg. 100.
When and where: Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. at the library.
Updated: October 8, 2019 @ 3:33 pm
