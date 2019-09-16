Learn how to make natural remedies at this workshop led by clinical herbalist Amy Charnay on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m.
Attendees will learn various aspects of natural medicinals such as using botanicals to create medicinal syrups, tinctures and teas.
Class is $65. For tickets visit the Laguna Foundation website.
When and where: Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. Event takes place at 900 Sanford Road, Santa Rosa.
