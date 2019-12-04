Deepen your connection to the natural world through writing and sketching for all ages and abilities.
Explore, carefully observe, and identify the artistically inspiring flora and fauna of the regional parks. Each session includes instruction on artistic techniques. Please bring your own journal and art supplies.
Dress to sit on the ground or bring your own camp chair. Hiking 1 to 2 miles on easy to moderate trails.
Parking $7 or free for regional parks members.
When and where: Dec. 8. 9 to 11 a.m. at 5297 Sonoma Mountain Road, Santa Rosa.
