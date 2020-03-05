Arthropod Studies - Experience a regional parks collection of arthropods. Carefully study the unique bodies of our native butterflies, dragonflies, beetles and more.
We will have some microscopes for micro-observations of the insect structure for our journals. Parking $7 or free for regional parks members. 10 a.m. to noon at Ragle Ranch Park, 500 Ragle Road.
