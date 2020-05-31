WMS plaque
Photo courtesy Heather Cullen

Celebratory plaque — Windsor Middle School recently celebrated the upgrading of its stage, and Tom Boylan of the Windsor Rotary Club produced a “thank you” plaque honoring all the major donors of time, money and skills for the work. Upgrades to the stage included new curtains, a whole new sound system with state of the art programming and design and a whole new lighting system with state of the art programming and design. Prior to the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, WMS’ Career Technical Education in Performing Arts class had planned on performing a production of The Greatest Showman in May, to thank the donors. Those plans are now on hold, but productions will resume as quickly as possible once the order is lifted.

Tags

