The popular forum series presented by the Healdsburg Association of University Women will resume in early 2021 with two “virtual” series on two topics covering recent American history.
Beginning Jan. 12 and continuing weekly through Feb. 16, history professor and author Chris O’Sullivan will lead an exploration on “The Transformation of America: A Social and Economic History of the United States.” The programs will be held Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Also starting in January, Alex M. Saragoza will present a series on “Mexican Immigration to the U.S.: A bilateral Perspective, 1965 to the Present.” This series begins Jan. 14 and continues on Thursdays from 10 a.m.to 11:45 a.m. through Feb. 18.
Registration fee is $95 per person and can be completed on the local AAUW website (Healdsburg-ca.aauw.net.) The programs will be available on the.
O’Sullivan’s presentation will start with the early republic and continue to contemporary times, exploring controversies over slavery, economic development, abolitionism, civil rights, race relations, as well as examining American political leaders, the economic and social paths they pursued, and the consequences of their actions.
Saragoza will provide an examination of the political and economic conditions, on both sides of the border, that have framed the ups-and-downs of migration of Mexicans to the U.S. Beginning with the origins of Mexican immigration in the late 19th century, the majority of the course will be spent examining the period after the landmark Immigration Act of 1965 to the present.
For additional information or help with registering email aauw@so-eventful.com, Proceeds from the program supports the local AAUW educational programs and scholarships for girls and women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.