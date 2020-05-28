School district and town council discuss mutual items in light of COVID-19
At the May 27 joint meeting of the Windsor Town Council and the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees, the two groups discussed items of mutual interest, and while there was a lot of good discussion and agreement, very little action was taken.
Both groups are facing budget challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so much of the discussion related to changes being caused by those budget shortfalls.
North of Arata project
On April 28, the Planning Commission reviewed pre-application plans to subdivide three of the properties within the annexation area into 240 residential lots, with a variety of lot sizes, and a 12-acre site for future development of a school for WUSD. In the event that the WUSD decides not to develop a school on the 12-acres set aside for a school, the pre-application plans include an alternate plan for development that would subdivide the area into 62 additional residential lots.
Mayor Dominic Foppoil pressed the district for more of a commitment on their plans for the school site, but the district simply can’t provide that right now.
“I understand it would be great to know if we’re putting a school there,” said the district’s legal counsel, Erin Stagg. “Enrollment projections drive these decisions and we recognize the challenges in predicting what the school population looks like in five or 10 years. Yes, we continuing to evaluate, but we don’t have any additional information at this time, as to what kind of option or agreement we could have and what benchmarks might work for the town and the developer. The question is understood and we are doing best to answer it.”
The school site as currently envisioned would be for around 600 students in the kindergarten through sixth grade range, due to requirements for other grades.
Public Works projects
Acting public works director John Jaeger presented the two current public works projects which impact the district.
Windsor River Road/Windsor Road Intersection Reconfiguration:
The downtown intersection at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road must be improved to accommodate the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) rail service to Windsor. In February 2019, the town council approved a roundabout conversion of this intersection that will include extensive bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements.
Design plans are currently being finalized, as are necessary rights-of-way acquisitions. Water and sewer utility improvements are under construction and are expected to be completed by July 2020. These utility improvements are to be completed first to facilitate a more efficient roundabout construction phase. It is anticipated that the roundabout construction will begin in early in 2021 and will last through the spring of 2022.
Concerns were expressed about safety for students walking through the roundabout, especially since some of the “normal” types of safety measures like flashing crosswalks cannot be used in conjunction with the train items. The town cited various studies, which show roundabouts to be far safer for pedestrians than four-way intersections, but assured the district that if concerns continued after construction was concluded additional safety measures could be implemented after the fact.
Jaguar Way Extension Concept Plan:
The town’s consultant has completed the concept design phase of the project after a community engagement process, which included presentations to the district. Concept plans consist of an approximately 0.5-mile-long roadway connecting Starr Road on the west and Windsor Road on the east including a new bridge crossing of Starr Creek. The proposed Jaguar Way Extension would provide two vehicle travel lanes (one in each direction), access for pedestrian and bicycles and connectivity to both Windsor High School and Keiser Park. The initial study/mitigated negative declaration (IS/MND) for the Jaguar Way Extension Project will be presented to the town council on June 17, which would allow Public Works staff to begin the process of seeking state and federal grants to begin final design and fund the construction work.
Concerns raised by the district include additional barriers between pedestrians/students and the cars (such as trees or a fence) and preservation of the batting cages during construction.
Concerns expressed in public comment included a belief that the project should not go forward due to the town needing less car paths and more bike and pedestrian paths.
Civic Center
The always-controversial Town Green hotel/Civic Center project was discussed at the meeting as well. A few updates have occurred since the town last discussed the project, which has garnered a lot of supporters and a lot of detractors among the citizenry.
According to the Tim Ricard, on April 13, the town received communication from the Robert Green Company (RCG), recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has impaired the ability of the town and RGC to meet the performance standards of the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement (ENA). After discussions with RGC, it was agreed that the performance timelines for Phase II of the ENA should be extended for approximately a year.
The town had made a presentation to the district about the project and what they were hoping to get from the district in early March, just before the shelter-in-place order went into effect. On May 5, the town received communication from WUSD, affirming a good-faith commitment and interest to explore and pursue the Civic Center project in partnership with the town.
The particular areas of interest between the district and town include the potential sale, exchange or other transfer of the district office property to the town; the potential relocation of the district administrative offices to the proposed civic center building; temporary use of classrooms at Windsor Creek Elementary to house the police department and town offices during construction; and temporary use of the multipurpose building at WCE to house the programs currently utilizing the Huerta Gym, which will be demolished during this process.
Town staff was looking for a joint committee to be appointed to discuss these issues, and it was suggested that the previous ad hoc committee and its members be reconstituted. However, Foppoli felt that given the importance of the project, the committee should comprise the mayor and vice mayor and the president and vice president, rather than the previous members. However, consensus on that was hard to come by, so the decision was tabled for further discussion.
Future of Windsor Creek Elementary
This item was brief, with Superintendent Dr. Brandon Krueger presenting the findings of the 7-11 committee on what to do with Windsor Creek and the district office.
“In brief, we had a committee who represent different branches of our community that came together to explore and provide recommendations to the board as to how to consider Windsor Creek Elementary and the district office buildings,” he said. “The report was given to board, and the board approved receipt of the report and dissolving the committee, and hearing the recommendation that the WCE site could be used for community needs and one of the needs of the town in the short term. They wanted the governing board to have flexibility to adjust to changing times. With the district office, they also said they understand the district wishes to work with the town toward development of the civic center project. The final conclusion (of the committee) is that WCE and the district office are recommended to be declared as surplus properties.”
State funding cuts
This item was added at the last minute, and was added primarily so the district could discuss the cuts they are facing, and where there might be synergy between the two entities.
Primarily, this took the form of discussing what public transportation options might be available since one of the major cuts being considered was eliminating bus service for 900-plus general education students (they are required to provide it for special ed students).
While the town was willing to discuss and work with the district, and wanted to encourage less cars and more busses for students, they are facing their own budget shortfalls and they didn’t feel they could commit to anything at this time. One idea the two entities will work on will include altering or extending the county bus that currently serves the town for free, funded by a grant.
