Livestock and agricultural property owners who have been displaced or evacuated by the LNU Lightning Complex Fires are getting some help from local authorities to care for their animals and preserve their properties.
Permits are available for landowners and caretakers to give them access in areas under mandatory evacuation orders. These permits are being facilitated by the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and Sonoma County Winegrowers.
“As we continue to monitor the fire and provide resources and information, we want to send some clarification on the process for getting access to properties located within current evacuation zones,” said a statement from the Farm Bureau. “We are working closely with the Sheriff's Office, Sonoma County Winegrowers and the Ag Commissioner's Office to support you to gain access in those areas where it is deemed safe by the Sheriff's Office. That process is continuing through the weekend. Please keep in mind, this is not intended to be for general business operations, but emergency business needs.”
The access permits are currently taking 24 hours to be approved, and so it is strongly recomended to anticipate your needs in enough time to get them processed. Current access permits are valid through Sept. 15.
The permits being issued are specific to the individual and once the permits are ready, the person listed must personally pick them up at the Ag Commissioner's Office. All permit holders are required to sign an indemnification document protecting the County of Sonoma at the time of pick up.
The Sheriff's Office is allowing crews to enter an area only if they are escorted in and out with a permit holder. Final determination for access will be made at the checkpoints based on safety.
When applying for a permit, the information required will include: point person(s) and contact information; property address(es) you are wanting access to; timing of when you need access to the property; information on what kind of work is to be done (livestock evacuation, feed and water delivery, generator filling, milk trucks, vineyard sampling, irrigation, harvesting, etc.); and whether or not you will be bringing crews with you into the zone.
The information should be sent to Tawny Tesconi at tawny@sonomafb.org or contact her via cell at 707-480-6947.
Requests for vineyard and winery owners can be sent through Karissa Kruse at karissa@sonomawinegrape.org.
If you have livestock and need feed or hay for stranded livestock, contact Tawny Tesconi at tawny@sonomafb.org or contact her via cell at 707-480-6947.
If you need help evacuating animals, contact NorCal Livestock Evacuation 707-234-7193 or Sonoma CART at 707-565-7103, or the CART hotline at 707-861-0699.
