Alliance Medical Center recently welcomed two new members to its board of directors, increasing the total board to 12 members. Alliance Medical Center operates from four locations in northern Sonoma County, serving 13,000 patients in a year with wide-ranging medical, dental and wellness services.
Alliance is a Federally Qualified Health Center, accredited for Health Care by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.
As a federally qualified health center, Alliance offers a sliding fee scale for people with no health insurance. This allows the organization to provide care for all members of the community regardless of their ability to pay.
The two newest board members are Marcy Flores, a program manager with Corazón Healdsburg, and Jesús Guzmán, the policy and advocacy director at Generation Housing in Santa Rosa. Both people have had long-term previous involvement at the health clinic.
Flores manages Corazón’s Family Resource Center to support the community with referrals and resources for immigration, food, housing, financial, legal, education and health, while connecting with other partners and agencies to offer a holistic approach to individuals and their families. On behalf of Corazón, Flores contributes to the Latinx Health Work Group with the Sonoma County Health Services Department.
Guzmán leads Generation Housing’s policy and advocacy work to increase the supply, diversity and affordability of housing in Sonoma County. Additionally, he founded a consulting firm, Los Arroyos Consulting, that conducts policy research, data analytics and program evaluation to support social justice organizations.
Alliance is led by CEO Joan Churchill. The other 10 board members are Susan Lentz, Terry Leach, Phil Luks, Mimi Gurbst, Lyn Murray, Melita Love, Windsor residents Martin Castaneda and Abraham Daniels, Christine Erickson and Nancy Nella.
— Rollie Atkinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.