This week the Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees will be meeting somewhat off schedule, as its usual Tuesday meeting gets bumped to Thursday. This meeting was rescheduled from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17 so that the superintendent and the trustees can attend a meeting about student voices and equality.
It’s a fairly voluminous agenda, with six report/discussion items and five discussion/action items.
There will be reports on construction projects and interdistrict transfers, as well as final public hearings for the Learning Continuity and Attendance Plans which are taking the place of LCAPs this year.
There will be a report on how distance learning is going for staff and families, and a Windsor High School teacher will be making a pitch for the district to adopt a climate resolution.
Action items will include a textbook adoption for AP government and politics at the high school, and a resolution declaring September Attendance Awareness Month.
More importantly, it will be the presentation of the unaudited actuals for the first part of the school year, part of the annual budget process, as well as a resolution adopting the Gann Limit, also an annual part of the budget process. Both of these will be brought to the board by Chief Business Officer Lois Standring.
Finally, the annual public hearing for the sufficiency of materials, where the public has a right to say if they don’t believe the district has provided adequate learning materials will take place.
To view the full agenda, click here.
Open session will start at 6 p.m., this meeting will be held via Zoom and streamed live to the WUSD Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/WindsorUnified/
Any public comment should be sent to jcox@wusd.org by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.