Additional assistance needed this year to provide food as well as cheer to local families
The Windsor Kiwanis Club together with Sonoma County Fire, Santa Tim, Windsor High School Boosters, Windsor Chamber of Commerce and the Prayer Shawl Ministry is kicking off the annual Windsor Marv Stubbs Toy Drive ahead of the Christmas season.
October and November have been difficult months for residents of Windsor, and challenges still abound, but Kiwanis is committed to providing support to local families
According to a statement from Kiwanis’ Sherry Rubin, one such challenge is that the club has lost its usual food donation partnership, which means the families may receive no food at the toy giveaway. (In years past families have received the ingredients for a full turkey dinner with all the fixings.)
In order to ameliorate this problem, the Windsor Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Kiwanis to collect non-perishable food as well as unwrapped toys.
According to Rubin, the need for food and toys will be even greater this year, and Kiwanis is encouraging the community to donate cans of food and/or a new unwrapped toy.
“As a reminder the toy should something you want your child or grandchild to open on Christmas morning,” said Rubin.
Donation barrels will be located at both of Windsor fire stations, the Windsor Chamber office and Dr. Chun, DDS’ office. The food and toy barrels will also be at the Town Green on Dec 7, while the Kiwanis Club decorates their Charlie Brown Christmas Tree.
Cash/check donations are also being accepted by the Windsor Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 1178, Windsor, CA 95492.
Sign-ups for children in Windsor who want to participate in the event are currently being taken at the Windsor Service Alliance, 8987 Windsor Road. The toy and food give away event will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each child will get a stocking stuffer, a wrapped present, a picture with Santa, hot dogs and popcorn and a bag of food. You must sign up ahead of time to attend.
For additional information please leave a message for Sherry Rubin at 707-620-0303 or email sarrubin@aol.com.
