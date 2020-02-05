Applications among all Sonoma County registered voters are now being sought by the Civil Grand Jury. For anyone interested in seeing their local governments work better and be more accountable, this volunteer, paid assignment meets those goals. Application forms are available online at http://sonoma.courts.ca.gov/info/administration/grand-jury. Applications are due April 6, 2020.
Jurist terms are for a full year beginning in June, and the civil grand jury meets about four times a month, for a total of about 30 hours a month. A minimal compensation is paid. The grand jury’s work is extremely confidential but can be very free-ranging. The panel fields all written citizen requests for reports, complaints and investigations. The panel makes its own choices for its investigations. A good jurist must have good listening skills, construct meaningful questions, review confidential documents and assist in compiling final written reports.
The California Constitution grants civil grand juries specific powers. These include the right of subpoena and the requirement that any local government or agency that is investigated must reply with a public response. The grand jury also reviews all fatalities involving local law enforcement officers, such as inmate deaths at the county jail. The jury must inspect the county’s criminal detention facilities.
Selections to the 2020 Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury will be performed in individual interviews with a presiding judge from the Superior Court.
If you are interested in serving as a grand juror, please obtain an application online at the above address or by sending a request with a self-addressed envelope to: Sonoma County Superior Court 600 Administration Drive, Santa Rosa, California 95403 Attn: Court Administration, Room 106-J.
For more information, call 707-521-6501
— Rollie Atkinson
