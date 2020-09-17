Since traveling the world has become difficult this year, the Windsor Chamber of Commerce invites visitors to enjoy cuisine from around the globe while enjoying a colorful exhibit created by local artists. “Around the World in 20 Blocks” will bring together food and art throughout the town, and hopefully drive some pandemic-safe local dining.
Local artists have been commissioned by the Windsor Chamber of Commerce through a project funded by Creative Sonoma, the National Endowment for the Arts and the County of Sonoma. They will paint panels that will be on display at a dozen Windsor restaurants and beverage businesses beginning Oct. 1 and running through Nov. 1.
The exhibit will launch on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 5:30 p.m. when guests can meet the local artists and be some of the first to see the project.
One side of the 4-foot by 8-foot panels will depict the wide array of global flavors found within the town. On Oct. 16, the panels will be flipped and will feature images that celebrate Día de Los Muertos, a Mexican holiday that celebrates the memory of deceased friends and family. These panels will be displayed from Oct. 16 through Nov. 1 to coincide with the Windsor Día de Los Muertos celebration.
"We were looking for a creative way to support our local businesses and help expand their outdoor dining areas," said Lorene Romero, director of the Windsor Chamber of Commerce in a statement. "This exhibit also allows us to support our talented local artists too. It's a win-win for all of us."
The panels will be displayed in newly-created outdoor service areas of Windsor restaurants, breweries and wineries, and is meant to bring vibrant energy to the outdoor dining areas of the venues. Guests can take a 20-block tour to see all of the panels, which will be found at the Windsor Town Green, the Beverage District on Bell Road and in the Lakewood Shopping Center (Brooks Road & Lakewood Drive). Participating businesses include:
- Baldassari Tasting Lounge
- Bellacana Vineyards
- Corks & Taps
- Fruity Moto Restaurant
- Himalayan Restaurant
- Grata
- Guerrero Fernandez Winery
- KS Tian Yuen
- Lupe's Diner & Agave Bar
- Mutt Lynch Winery
- No Quarter Brewing Company
- Super Sonoman Wine
- Tomi Thai Restaurant
Local artists participating include:
- Alane Rooks
- Allison Randall
- Catherine Daley
- Chris McKee
- Ever Flores aka: Coyote
- Joey Manfre
- Martin Zuniga
- Mary Lockwood
- Pat Nicholson
- Peter Perez
- Richard Oakes
