Friday, May 21 will be Brooks Arts Day 2020. Normally this activity would be only for students of Brooks Elementary, however due to shelter-in-place the activities will also be available to students of Cali Calmecac Language Academy and Mattie Washburn Elementary. All events will take place over Zoom, including a keynote speech from Brent Anderson, and artist for Marvel. Throughout the rest of the day students will have the opportunity to enjoy Zoom seminars that include music, visual arts, dance and other artistic endeavors. The day will end with virtual classrooms for visual art, music, theatre and dance. A full list of the day’s activities and links to the Zoom seminars can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1BSG94ZncJim6sboRiNEX6Si95OLvP4B2lTirYgtEn4Y/edit#
-Heather Bailey
