WUSD Curbside Meal Information
WUSD Student Nutrition Services will provide weekly curbside meal pick-up for remote learners. Pickups will be Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., except for the first pickup on Monday Aug. 17. To receive meals, parents/guardians or students will need to complete a weekly order form for each WUSD student who would like meals. Parents/guardians or students can order breakfast and/or lunch for 5 days at a time.
You do not need to have a “MySchoolBucks” account to order, you can check out as a guest. Additional ordering tips:
• Have student IDs ready
• Determine the location where you want to pick up the meals. You may choose any school to pick-up meals. It doesn't have to be the school your child attends.
Complete the order form based on the desired pick-up location, by the order due date. A form must be completed for each student so we can keep track of who receives meals. You will need a valid student name and ID number to place orders.
Meals will be charged to the student’s account according to the student’s eligibility status. Please remember, i you qualified for free or reduced last year, you will still qualify 30 school days into this school year to give time to get your new application turned in.
Set up your student’s meal account at MySchoolBucks.com, or if you don't already have an account you can make cash/check payments. Payments can be mailed to the address below or handed to a food service employee during curbside distribution.
Windsor Unified School District Attn: Food Services Dept.
9291 Old Redwood Hwy Bldg 500. Windsor, CA 95492
Meal prices are as follows: reduced breakfast $.30; reduced lunch $.40; paid breakfast K-5-$1.75, 6-12 $2.00; and paid lunch K-5-$2.75, 6-8 $3.00, 9-12 $3.25.
For assistance, please contact the Student Nutrition Services at: mealorders@wusd.org. You can apply for school meal benefits online at https://www.myschoolapps.com.
WHS principal YouTube channel
Windsor High School principal Lamar Collins has a YouTube channel where he is posting regular updates in English and Spanish for families about the start of the school year. He has so far posted four videos covering issues like registration, schedules, using ARIES and more. His channel can be found at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcwuGkGcpYNsKG6amjMACIA.
WHS art department looking for sewing help
The WHS art department will be distributing materials that each student will use during distance learning and continue to use, safely, when and if they return to the WHS campus. They have collected enough fabric and zippers for 300 bags to be created. These bags will hold supplies for all art students. They are looking for some sewing support, from the community, to sew these art supply bags.
They could use the help from anyone capable of sewing a 12-inch by 15-inch pre-cut rectangular fabric into a bag containing a zipper. They will provide a video tutorial.
Sealed Ziplock bags containing materials to sew 10 bags will be outside the main office between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for the next two weeks. For more information, contact art teacher David Beal at: dbeal@wusd.org.
